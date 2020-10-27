KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Cervical Check tribunal delayed over concerns from Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan and fellow campaigners
The hearings had been due to start today
The start of the Cervical Check tribunal has been delayed by a number of days.
Hearings had been due to start today, but concerns had been flagged by a number of advocates, including Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan.
They raised issues about the adversarial nature of hearings, the statute of limitations and the possibility returning to the tribunal at a later date.
In a statement, the Department of Health said there is ongoing engagement between the 221 plus group and Minister Stephen Donnelly, and the start date has been paused for a number of days.