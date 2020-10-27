Cervical Check tribunal delayed over concerns from Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan and fellow campaigners

The start of the Cervical Check tribunal has been delayed by a number of days.

Hearings had been due to start today, but concerns had been flagged by a number of advocates, including Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan.

They raised issues about the adversarial nature of hearings, the statute of limitations and the possibility returning to the tribunal at a later date.

In a statement, the Department of Health said there is ongoing engagement between the 221 plus group and Minister Stephen Donnelly, and the start date has been paused for a number of days.