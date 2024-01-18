Chainsaw missing following break-in at Kilkenny work premises

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information on a local break-in.

It happened at the Hebron Industrial Estate last Thursday.

Garda Noelle Curran told KCLR News; “It occurred between 6pm on Thursday evening and the morning of Friday the 12th so obviously during the hours of darkness, entry was gained by forcing open a galvanised panel and pushing that panel back and a McCulloch chainsaw, which would be mainly yellow in colour, was taken”.

She has this appeal; “Just if anyone saw anything suspicious around that area of the Hebron Industrial Estate or if there was a local element if they were offered a McCulloch chainsaw for sale just contact Kilkenny Gardaí at 056 777 5000”.