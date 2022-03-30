Kilkenny Chamber insisting on urgent review of one-way traffic system

Kilkenny Chambers has demanded that the County Council carries out an urgent review of the one-way traffic system in the city.

The traffic flow in place at the moment was brought in under lockdown to allow more social distancing on the footpaths of High Street and Rose Inn St.

But it was never meant to be a permanent measure and is due to expire in June but there’s no clear agreement on what to do next.

Some city traders and councillors have been calling for a return to the old two-way traffic system but a survey by the local authority found most locals favoured some kind of one-way or pedestrian system.

Chamber CEO John Hurley says people will soon be asked for their opinion again in an official public consultation: