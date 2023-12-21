Champion camogie crew from Dicksboro celebrated at Kilkenny city hall

Dicksboro’s champion camogie crew was celebrated in the city last night.

Mayor Joe Malone did good on his promise to host a Reception at the Tholsel after the stunning All Ireland senior club win in Croke Park at the weekend and was joined by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Michael Doyle and Deputy John McGuinness for the occasion.

Family, friends and fans were also invited in for the festivities.

KCLR News’ Martin Quilty was there too – hear the piece he put together for The KCLR Daily here;