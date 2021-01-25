Chance to have your say on the Kilkenny City and County Development Plan later today

Locals are being asked to voice what they want for the future of Kilkenny.

A public consultation on Kilkenny City and County Development Plan is taking place from 7pm this (Monday) evening.

At the heart of the proposals is core strategy and housing from now until 2027.

Due to current restrictions, the event’s being held virtually, with all attendees asked to register on Eventbrite ( you can do that here).

Andrew Mc Guinness, Cathaoirleach of the County Council, says it’s important that everyone’s opinion is heard, telling KCLR News “Kilkenny City and County belongs to all of us and I want everyone to have their say, have their input, and take part in the process so that any decision that’s made is reflective of what everybody in Kilkenny City and County want for our future”.

He adds “As Chairman of Kilkenny County Council I’d like to encourage everybody to take part in the development plan consultation process and to log onto Eventbrite, onto their website and search for Kilkenny County Council development plan and take part simply because it’s a hugely important thing for the future of Kilkenny City and County.”

Cllr McGuinness also says “As far as I’m aware it will be interactive, that said if there is anything that people are unsure of after the meeting Kilkenny County Council are available to answer questions via email and via your public representatives, like myself and all of the other 24 members of Kilkenny County Council”.