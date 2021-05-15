Changes announced to vaccine rollout across Carlow and Kilkenny

People in their 50s across Carlow and Kilkenny should expect to be called for the first dose of their Covid vaccine this week.

However, some may have to travel to a different location for their jab than first thought.

Under a planned acceleration of the vaccine roll out across the South East, the HSE have this evening announced the following changes;

People aged 50-59 in the R93 postcode in the Carlow and surrounding area may be offered an appointment in the Kilkenny Vaccination Centre.

People aged 50-59 in the parts of South Co. Kilkenny in the X91 postcode area may be offered an appointment in the Kilkenny Vaccination Centre (i.e. not Waterford).

Such arrangements will apply in the case of 1st dose of vaccination and may differ for the 2nd, whereby accommodation at one’s nearest centre may be the case.

All five Vaccination Centres in the South East continue to operate as normal.

The HSE apologises for any inconvenience caused but say these interim arrangements are being put in place to ensure those in various parts of the region get their 1st dose vaccination over the coming week instead of waiting for longer.