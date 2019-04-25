Charity Bucket taken from Kilkenny City cafe

An appeal has gone out to the person who stole a charity bucket for cancer patients.

Matthew Walsh who runs the Kilkenny Cathedral Cafe says they have CCTV and are hoping whoever is responsible will return it.

It contained donations for the Oncology unit at Waterford University hospital and Matthew says there would have been a considerable sum collected saying “It was fairly full, it was definitely nice & full there would have been a few hundred euro in it anyway, it’s a shame to have it gone”.

