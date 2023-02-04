Charity event celebrating the life and music of David Bowie taking place in Kilkenny

There’s a Brigid’s Day weekend treat for local music fans in Kilkenny this evening (Saturday).

Local venue Ryan’s Bar are turning it into Bowie Day with a celebration of the star’s work.

Bowie died in January 2016 and as that was also the month of his birth, there’s been a new tradition of events being held in his honour around this time of year.

The evening will also be remembering the likes of Willie Meighan, Peter Round and Roisin Fitzgerald and funds raised will go to Cancer charity Cois Nore.