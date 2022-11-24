Charlie Bird dedicates book award win to memory of South Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan and others

Charlie Bird has dedicated his victory at the An Post Book Awards to the memory of Vicky Phelan and others.

The renowned journalist who’s battling Motor Neurone Disease struck up a friendship with the late Mooncoin native who’d previously won the overall book of the year for her memoir ‘Overcoming’.

Last night Charlie was declared winner of the Biography of the Year category and this morning tweeted this:

A range of readings was feted at the event: