Cheltenham turns yellow today in memory of talented Carlow teenager and Kilkenny College student Tiggy Hancock

Cheltenham Racecourse is set to turn yellow today in memory of Allegra “Tiggy” Hancock.

The talented teenager from Bagenalstown, who was a student at Kilkenny College, died following a fall from her horse in June.

Since then, the outpouring of grief has been channelled into fundraising efforts, lit by her signature shade, through Tiggy’s Trust.

It’ll be officially launched today in Cheltenham with a race day which will feature the Tiggy’s Trust Novices’ Steeple Chase at 12.40pm while an auction too is underway (see lots here).

Carlow Olympian Sam Watson knew her well and has paid tribute to her on KCLR, most recently on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn – hear that here: