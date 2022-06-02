Chernobyl Children will miss another summer in Kilkenny this year

Kilkenny families will miss out on visits from the Chernobyl Children again this summer.

The annual rest and recuperation holiday’s has to be put off for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would have been hoped that they could travel this summer after restriction were lifted.

Chernobyl Children International founder Adi Roche has confirmed to KCLR that this years visits can’t happen because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on The Way It Is she says “unfortunately because of Covid, we haven’t had it for two years, and now because of the war and because of the sanctions we can’t bring the children in this year, neither can we travel in the opposite direction but all the children and young adults who would usually come to families in Kilkenny we are sending them on a little holiday camp within Belarus”

You can listen back to the full interview with Adi here.