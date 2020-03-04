Chief Super to Retire in Carlow-Kilkenny

The chief superintendent for Carlow-Kilkenny will retire this April after over five years in the job.

The departure of Dominic Hayes from the top ranks of the Gardai will be seen a huge blow to the force on the ground where crime particularly in Kilkenny city has fallen dramatically since his arrival.

The chief superintendent confirmed to KCLR that he will leave his position next month.

It’s understood he is one of 36 top Garda managers to accept a one-off Government severance package