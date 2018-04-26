Radio continuing to dominate listener habits with 8 in 10 Irish adults choosing radio every day

The Choose Radio Group is urging advertisers to seriously consider the listening habits of their target audience as they contemplate their media spends throughout 2018.

The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations have a combined strength of 87.7% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8% own music, 3.2% Spotify and 1.1% Podcast.

Advertising agencies, media planners and clients are always looking for the most effective way to speak to the public.

“The JNLR results need to form a more integral part of their considerations, as they provide a clear indication of what the audience is actually listening to each day” said Gabrielle Cummins, Chair of the Choose Radio Group.

The latest impressive JNLR results released today (Thursday) follow recent research commissioned by the Choose Radio Group & the JNLR management committee on the listening habits of media buyers. This research shared at the annual Radiodays Ireland conference revealed that media buyers, listen to radio, on average for over 2 hours per day.

At KCLR, we’ve had a great year with the station gaining more listeners, on average every weekday, with figures up 28% in the last year. That means more listeners to the likes of KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh, KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, John Keane on KCLR Lunch, Ken McGuire on KCLR Drive and The Way It Is with Sue Nunn.

Listenership is up too on Saturdays (45% in the past year) and Sundays (29% in the past year).

Changes over the past 12 months have produced more music, more local news and sport, more talk and opinion, more competitions, prizes and giveaways for our listeners.

Over 3 Million Adults Choosing Radio

“Our research shows that media buyers are listening to radio themselves, but radio doesn’t receive its due prominence when it comes to planning campaigns” said Ms Cummins.

The Choose Radio Group is once again highlighting that advertisers cannot afford to ignore the radio choice of 3.1 million Irish people who tune into Irish radio stations every single day. The group reiterates the fact that such consistent, high levels of listenership prove that Ireland’s radio stations are providing a service to the public that is widely used, has a loyal audience and has become an integral part of our lives not only on a national basis but in every region and every county in the country.

JNLR April 2018 – the facts

82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 87.7%. This compares to 8% of owned music and 3.2% to Spotify. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 51% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 40% read a national newspaper. 276,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via either a radio station App or the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.2 million social connections.

Figures source: JNLR iPSOS/MBRI 2018/1