Choosing the right heat emitters for your home with Grant

When making the decision to build your own home or retrofit your existing home, it is important to choose effective heating technology that will suit both your home and your family’s unique needs, ensuring an abundant supply of heat and hot water for years to come.

Once the preferred heating system has been decided upon it is important for homeowners to also carefully select the most appropriate heat emitters to evenly distribute heat around the property.

“In recent years Grant has invested a lot of time and research into the development of a diverse range of heat emitters that will suit the needs of homeowners across Ireland. Our heat emitters offering currently includes underfloor heating and different styles of radiators which can work with traditional and renewable heating systems,” said Barry Gorman, National Renewables Sales Manager at Grant. “It is a common misconception amongst homeowners that all radiators are the same, however choosing sub-standard heat emitters can lead to reduced efficiency in your overall heating system so it is important to ensure you install the best ones to suit the needs of your home.”

Designed and developed with the homeowner in mind, the Grant team is manufacturing their heat emitters to ensure effective placement throughout the home to support the overall design and architecture of the space whilst perfectly complementing the main heat source, whether that be an oil boiler like the Grant Vortex or a renewable heat source like the A+++ Grant Aerona³ R32 air source heat pump.

Explore Radiators that are Adaptable and Chic

Whilst the look and feel of typical domestic radiators has not changed much over the past few decades, research and development carried out by the Grant team has led to the development of its Afinia aluminium radiators which has become extremely popular with homeowners across Ireland due to its sleek and modern appearance.

Available in a powder-coated finish, Grant’s Afinia radiators are designed to suit a range of installations and include 6 – 20 panels as either standard or vertical radiators, offering the installer and homeowner an opportunity to customise and adapt the radiator to fit the space and its heating requirements. Grant Afinia aluminium radiators are compatible with high and low temperature systems and offer excellent conductivity, meaning they heat up faster, helping to bring your room to a comfortable temperature and maintaining the comfort level with ease.

Introduce Underfloor Heating to ensure a well-rounded heating experience

Developed to work with oil boilers and renewable technologies alike, Grant’s Uflex underfloor heating offers homeowners the advantage of being an unobtrusive heating system which creates an ambient warmth under tile and hard wood flooring. Lying under the floor and invisible in the home, wet underfloor heating systems can either be embedded within the floor construction or fitted on top of an existing floor surface, offering additional adaptability.

Grant Uflex underfloor heating is ideal for both new builds and retrofitting and is especially well-loved under tile and hardwood flooring in kitchens, on bathroom floors, where feet are greeted with a warm surface after exiting the bath or shower, or even in large living rooms and lounges, serving dual purpose to warm the room whilst also keeping feet toasty year-round. This technology also operates at lower flow temperatures and allows individual zone control, giving the homeowner maximum control of their heating.

This option is growing increasingly popular as families undergo new build projects, opting for a heat emitter that helps to maintain a comfortable temperature for hard floors whilst also not taking away from the overall aesthetic appearance of the space.

Add an Extra Boost to Circulating Heat

If your home includes areas which are a challenge to heat, such as large spaces with high ceilings or awkwardly shaped rooms, adding Grant Solo fan convector radiators could be the best solution whilst also helping to boost efficiency. The Solo radiator delivers faster rates of convection than traditional radiators and will offer an added boost to hard-to-heat areas within the home by emitting heat quickly and offering the ability to regulate heat.

Comprising of five different units, the Solo fan convector range combine discreet design with high outputs and efficient operation. They are also slim in design, compact, and their adjustable temperature controls eliminate the need for thermostats or thermostatic radiator valves. These emitters support a sleek look and feel for a space, with minimal disruption to the aesthetics of a room.

Working with the expertise of Grant’s team, homeowners can help optimise their home heating investment from heat source through to high performance hot water cylinders and modern heat emitters, ensuring high efficiency and long-term savings delivered by a ‘smart’ heating system designed with the unique needs of the occupant and building in mind.

