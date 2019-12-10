Christmas lights ripped down at Ballyragget home

Vandals targeted a set of charity Christmas lights in Kilkenny this weekend.

The lights which are used to raise money for charity were pulled off the walls at a house in Grange, Ballyragget at about 10.30pm on Sunday night.

Two women or girls with long blonde hair were spotted running from the scene – a male voice was also heard but he wasn’t seen.

Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.