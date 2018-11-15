Christmas parking plans for Carlow revealed

Carlow County Council has revealed its plans to entice shoppers into the town in the run up to Christmas.

It will see free parking offered at the Town Hall, the Bus park, on Green Bank Road and at VISUAL from Saturday November 24th until January 6th.

Parking will also be free at certain times in all other pay and display zones, while 30 minutes free parking will be available along Tullow St, Dublin St, Kennedy Avenue and at Potato Market and on Castle Street.