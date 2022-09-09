Chronic shortage of accessible housing to be highlighted at meeting in Kilkenny

A lack of accessible housing is being highlighted in Kilkenny later this morning (Friday).

There’s a public meeting at 11.30am the Irish Wheelchair Association Community Centre at Claddagh Court in Kilkenny.

Around 1,300 people under 65’s are living in nursing homes and they cannot move to independent living because there is no wheelchair accessible accommodation in communities across Ireland.

The Irish Wheelchair Associations Rosaleen Lally is one of the organisers of todays meeting:

“This really is a crisis within a crisis for people with disabilities. Right across this country the current building regulations unfortunately only require new houses to be wheelchair-visitable. In practical terms that means the wheelchair-user must be able to enter one of the main rooms and the main door of a house”