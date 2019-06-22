Ciclovia Kilkenny organisers say they have no choice but to cancel Sunday’s event

Organisers of this year’s cycle festival in Kilkenny City say the weather forecast left them with no choice but to cancel.

Ciclovia was to go ahead this Sunday with family fun and entertainment from 11am until 6pm to mark the start of Bike Week.

But speaking to KCLR News, one of the organisers, Séamus Nugent of Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership says they felt they had to call it off because of the heavy rain forecast for most of the day.

Séamus also says they won’t be rescheduling for this year but will wait until 2020 to go again.