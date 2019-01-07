Cigarettes stolen in double raid in Johnstown and Urlingford

Castlecomer Gardaí are looking for your help after 2 businesses in North Kilkenny were hit by raiders over the weekend.

The Inver garage in Johnstown and Centra store in Urlingford were both hit in the early hours of Sunday morning sometime between 3 and 3.45am.

Cigarettes were stolen in both cases.

Gardai would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Castlecomer on 056 4441222 or Kilkenny on 056 7775000.