Circular Road in Kilkenny to close for a week

Work on the Kilkenny Western Environs is to step up a notch next week.

Traffic will be impacted as a five day, round-the-clock road closure comes into play.

In order for the main contractor, SIAC Construction, to undertake service installation works a road closure will run from next Monday straight through to Friday (May 20-24).

It affects the Circular Road from the R695 Kilmanagh Road to Robertshill Traffic Lights.

Detours will be in place and there’ll be local access only to Circular Road & Robertshill from the College Road Roundabout.

It also means that no HGV traffic will be allowed on Dominic Street or Stephen Street and must instead divert via the Ring Road and CAS Bridge.

The Kennyswell Road Residents have long campaigned for such traffic to be removed from their area and member Conor Foley’s been telling KCLR News that next week they may just get a glimpse of what that would be like noting “The closure of the road next week will be a kind of inadvertent experiment in traffic management, I don’t imagine that was the plan in the first place it’s just to facilitate the new development in the western environs but it will be interesting to see how the traffic does manage to go on the ring road which is where it should be”.

He added “The council are going to develop the western environs & Daly’s Hill and there’s thousands of houses planned for this area and all that traffic has to go some place and at the moment it looks like that’s going to come down the Kennyswell Road as well and that situation could hold for a decade or longer which is an imminent disaster for everybody in this area, we’re trying to warn the council about this, so far they haven’t heeded our warnings or taken up the issue as far as we can tell, that remains to be seen”.