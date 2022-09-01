Citizens Information centres in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country dealing with overwhelming amount of queries as cost of living soars

As the cost of living continues to soar one supportive body’s reporting it’s dealing with an overwhelming amount of queries.

Citizen Information personnel assist on a broad range of topics and one local representative’s been telling KCLR that there’s been a huge volume of communications to offices across the country recently on a range of issues such as the energy crisis, back-to-school costs and supports to battle inflation.

Ultan Connolly told our Sue Nunn that added resources are limited but staff are trying their best to get back to people.

Hear his conversation on The Way It Is here: