City and county set to ‘celebrate our place’ on Kilkenny Day

Finishing touches are being put to plans for Kilkenny Day 2021.

10th of October is the day designated for the second annual celebration of all things black and amber.

From film fun to a catwalk trail, a full programme of events looks set to roll out:

Commenting on the initiative, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach Kilkenny County Council said, “While restricted by Covid, last year’s event helped to lift our spirits and it was great to see people wearing their black and amber and enjoying themselves. This year’s event promises to be even better and I hope the people of Kilkenny get out and get involved. There are so many great places to explore and events to enjoy. A day for all the family!”

Organisers are asking people to wear their Kilkenny colours with pride and promise with prizes for the best dressed.

Kilkenny Day Director Marian Flannery says “People can expect a festival atmosphere around the City and County, with plenty to do and see” and she encourages everyone “to get out and explore your community this Kilkenny Day!”

More information can be found on kilkenny.ie and @KilkennyDay on Facebook.