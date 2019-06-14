City-based Mayor as Brett elected in Kilkenny

There’s a Kilkenny-based Mayor in the city for the first time in three years.

Fine Gael’s Martin Brett has been elected to the role this afternoon at the Tholsel.

The last three mayors were from outside the city as a result of boundary changes that were reversed this time around.

Cllr Brett says it’s both a proud day and a sad one for him personally after the death of his wife and because his children are away in Vietnam and New Zealand.

Fianna Fail’s John Coonan is the new Deputy Mayor.