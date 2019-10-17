City Bus in Kilkenny getting closer to start date

Kilkenny’s new city bus service is edging ever closer.

The service is set to be rolled out along two routes by the end of this year & will be operated by company City Direct.

They are currently recruiting for drivers for the service.

Senior engineer for the city Ian Gardner has told KCLR news that the last of the bus-stops are being installed with signage to go up once that is complete.

Details of time-tables and pricing should be known in the coming weeks.