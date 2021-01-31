KCLR News

Clann Credo offering help to Carlow/Kilkenny sports clubs to get Sports Capitol Grant

Clann Credo can help local club to put in their application and are offering loans to help match the grant funding

Local sports clubs may be finding it difficult to do fundraising as the moment – like many other groups during the pandemic.

But there’s a non-profit community lender who want to help them get a Sports Capital Grant.

Clann Credo can help local club to put in their application and are offering loans to help match the grant funding and to carry out the work.

The grant deadline is the 1st of march but Carlow -Kilkenny social finance executive Roisin Mulligan says she can help the clubs get their loans and their funding.

