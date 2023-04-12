Clár 12: Laethanta Saoire

Eimear and Róise chats about holidays and things you need for it!

Foclóir / Dictionary: John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.

Londain – London

Do chas – your suitcase

Do phas – your passport

Tá sé an-trom – it’s very heavy

Mo sheaicéad – my jacket

Thar lear – abroad

Aiseanna turasóireachta – tourist sites or facilities

Na saighdiúirí – soldiers

An Túr Londain – the Tower of London

Dlúthdhiosca – a CD