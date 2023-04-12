Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 12: Laethanta Saoire
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
Eimear and Róise chats about holidays and things you need for it!
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh translates some of the words and phrases for us.
Londain – London
Do chas – your suitcase
Do phas – your passport
Tá sé an-trom – it’s very heavy
Mo sheaicéad – my jacket
Thar lear – abroad
Aiseanna turasóireachta – tourist sites or facilities
Na saighdiúirí – soldiers
An Túr Londain – the Tower of London
Dlúthdhiosca – a CD
An fuaimrian – the soundtrack
