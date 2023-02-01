Clár 2: Lá Fhéile Bhríde / Lá saoire bainc

This morning, Eimear and Róise talk about St. Brigid’s Day and their plans for the Bank Holiday. Listen back on their conversation here:

Foclóir / Dictionary:

Crosanna Bhríde – Brigid’s crosses

Luachair – rushes

Ag fíodóireacht croise – weaving a cross

Deireadh seachtaine fada – a long weekend

Lá saoire bainc – a bank holiday

Cóisir thar oíche – a slumber party / a sleepover

An linn snamha – the swimming pool

An t-ionad babhála – the bowling alley

Ceathrar – four people

Tolg mór – a big couch

Feictear domsa – it seems to me

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.