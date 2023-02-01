Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 2: Lá Fhéile Bhríde / Lá saoire bainc
Join Eimear and Róise on their drive to school and listen in to their conversations.
This morning, Eimear and Róise talk about St. Brigid’s Day and their plans for the Bank Holiday. Listen back on their conversation here:
Foclóir / Dictionary:
Crosanna Bhríde – Brigid’s crosses
Luachair – rushes
Ag fíodóireacht croise – weaving a cross
Deireadh seachtaine fada – a long weekend
Lá saoire bainc – a bank holiday
Cóisir thar oíche – a slumber party / a sleepover
An linn snamha – the swimming pool
An t-ionad babhála – the bowling alley
Ceathrar – four people
Tolg mór – a big couch
Feictear domsa – it seems to me
