Clár 2: Lá Fhéile Bhríde / Lá saoire bainc

Join Eimear and Róise on their drive to school and listen in to their conversations.

This morning, Eimear and Róise talk about St. Brigid’s Day and their plans for the Bank Holiday. Listen back on their conversation here:

Foclóir / Dictionary:

Crosanna Bhríde Brigid’s crosses 

Luachair  – rushes 

Ag fíodóireacht croise – weaving a cross 

Deireadh seachtaine fada – a long weekend 

Lá saoire bainc – a bank holiday 

Cóisir thar oíche – a slumber party / a sleepover 

An linn snamha – the swimming pool 

An t-ionad babhála – the bowling alley 

Ceathrar – four people 

Tolg mór – a big couch 

Feictear domsa – it seems to me 

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.

