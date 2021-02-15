Clarity due this week for those due to sit the Leaving Cert

Talks between government and teacher unions on plans for this year’s Leaving Cert will continue today.

Confidential discussions were held over the weekend in a bid to reach agreement ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

One of the proposals being discussed is offering students a choice of calculated grades, or a written exam or both.

The Taoiseach had said he would have clarity for students this week.

It’s welcome news for the hundreds of young people across Carlow and Kilkenny and beyond who want to know what they’re working towards.