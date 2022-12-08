Clean-up of “significant slurry spillage” underway in Tullow by Carlow council crew

The clean-up of what’s been termed a “significant slurry spillage” in Tullow is underway.

It happened along the stretch between Bridge Street and The Square/Main Street.

Crews from Carlow County Council’s crew from the municipal district are power washing the streets in a bid to remove.

A spokesperson’s told KCLR News that “The works will cause traffic delays on the N81 through Tullow until this work is complete”.

Hopes are high that this will be completed just after 1pm.