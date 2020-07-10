“Clear change” in the way Covid-19 is spreading says the National Public Health Emergency Team

There’s a “clear change” in the way Covid-19 is spreading, with younger people now accounting for the vast majority of cases in this country.

All of the 23 newly-confirmed cases last night were people under 45 years of age, with 15 of them under the age of 25.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says people need to take immediate care and caution.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, is appealing to younger people to be sensible if gathering this weekend:

“You can gather with six, ten or twenty friends, don’t social distance, all of you could be seemingly healthy and it only takes one person in that group to be spreading covid, and all of the people in that group might be fine, perhaps no one will get unduly sick but you cannot be sure that it will be the case for all their families and loves ones, so please think twice”.