Climate Change Protest Due to Take Place in Kilkenny

'Kilkenny for Climate Change' to Host Protest

KCLR96FM News & Sport 24/05/2019

A solidarity protest will be hosted by ‘Kilkenny for Climate Change’ to support the Global Student Strike for Climate Change.

The open event, ‘Fridays For Future – Kilkenny Solidarity Strike’ will take place today, 24th May from 1pm at The Tholsel on High Street in Kilkenny.

The protest is held by a local community group set up in response to climate breakdown.

Saffron Ramsbottom, a member of the activist group, spoke to KCLR today about the protest and how to get involved with the ‘Kilkenny for Climate Change’ group.

