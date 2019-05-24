Climate Change Protest Due to Take Place in Kilkenny

A solidarity protest will be hosted by ‘Kilkenny for Climate Change’ to support the Global Student Strike for Climate Change.

The open event, ‘Fridays For Future – Kilkenny Solidarity Strike’ will take place today, 24th May from 1pm at The Tholsel on High Street in Kilkenny.

The protest is held by a local community group set up in response to climate breakdown.

Saffron Ramsbottom, a member of the activist group, spoke to KCLR today about the protest and how to get involved with the ‘Kilkenny for Climate Change’ group.