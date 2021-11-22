Climate Crisis to the fore of this evening’s TD town hall style event for Carlow Kilkenny constituency

Four of Carlow Kilkenny’s five public representatives are set to be questioned about the environment later today.

Grassroots organisation OneFuture has organised an online TD ‘town hall’ style event for the constituency from 7 o’clock this evening.

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion cannot take part due to other commitments but Heritage Minister & local Green Malcolm Noonan with FF deputies John McGuinness and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, as well as John Paul Phelan of FG, will each get three minutes each to respond to two key questions on water quality and transport & active travel.

While those logged in have a chance to add their own queries. (See email below to register your interest in taking part).

Bernadette Power’s involved and says it’s not too late to save the planet and suggests zoom gatherings such as this one can help educate and inform all.