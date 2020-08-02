Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says €4,000 grant welcome boost for local sports clubs

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the announcement of a €4,000 flat rate grant for local sports clubs who would normally pay rates.

Mr Cleere explained that this announcement means that rate-able sports, businesses who were previously excluded from the SME grant scheme, are now going to be eligible for a grant payment of €4,000.

Speaking to KCLR news he said “This will be a welcome boost for some of the struggling sports clubs and businesses. As the country gradually reopens, these clubs and businesses are showing great ability adjusting to the ‘new normal’.

“They need support in doing so and this measure, along with others announced by Government as part of the July Stimulus package, will go some way to helping them to get back on their feet.”

He added “From the start of this pandemic sports clubs, which are at the heart of every community played a pivotal role in responding to the crisis.

“They were fantastic, they put in place supports, from outreach to older people, to delivering supplies and groceries to those who were cocooning.