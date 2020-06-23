Kilkenny City Cllr calling for urgent meeting to review one-way system

A Kilkenny City Councillor is calling for the the one way system on High st and Rose in St to be formally reviewed this week.

Fine Gael’s David Fitzgerald want a special city council meeting to be called straight away to address the traffic congestion issues over the past few days.

Cllr Fitzgerald says he’s alway been against Rose Inn St. being part of the scheme because it’s the only link to John’s Bridge from that side of the city.

Cllr Mrtin Brett was Mayor for the extensive discussions between members, traders, and the local authority when the plans were being drawn up to allow safer social distancing.

He says there’s already plans for a review in a few weeks time so we have to allow people time to get used to the system for now.