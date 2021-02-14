Cllr Will Paton says council going overboard with graveyard restrictions for sculptors

Carlow County Council are going “a bit overboard” in their efforts to comply with Covid restrictions.

That’s according to Cllr Will Paton, who says it’s causing particular issues for any burial grounds under the local authority’s remit.

He disagrees with the council’s decision not to allow monumental sculptors to enter the graveyards and erect new headstones or modify existing ones.

The Labour Councillor says sculptors have raised many complaints about it with him. ”They’re lone workers the majority of the time, they follow the social distancing when they’re not. These people need to earn a living too. I would support them working in the graveyards.”