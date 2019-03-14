KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Clock’s ticking for submissions re the Village Renewal Scheme plans for one South Kilkenny area
Friday, March 15 is the last chance to have your say on the Kilmacow Village Renewal Scheme plans.
Our Edwina Grace swung by the village for a walkabout & chat with Cllr Tomás Breathnach – have a listen here:
The proposals can be viewed here & you can make submissions to Kilkenny County Council via
- the consult website: https://consult.kilkenny.ie/en
- in writing to the Area Engineer, Ferrybank Area Office, Ferrybank Shopping Centre, Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny.