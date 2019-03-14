Clock's ticking for submissions re the Village Renewal Scheme plans for one South Kilkenny area
Edwina Grace 3 days ago
Friday, March 15 is the last chance to have your say on the Kilmacow Village Renewal Scheme plans.

Our Edwina Grace swung by the village for a walkabout & chat with Cllr Tomás Breathnach – have a listen here:

The proposals can be viewed here & you can make submissions to Kilkenny County Council via

  • the consult website: https://consult.kilkenny.ie/en
  • in writing to the Area Engineer, Ferrybank Area Office, Ferrybank Shopping Centre, Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny.
