Close to €200,000 allocated to 20 projects across Carlow and Kilkenny under Built Heritage Investment Scheme

20 projects across Carlow and Kilkenny get financial boost under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

They’re among 477 across the country to benefit from the kitty which totals €3,000,000.

€117,600 will be divided among 14 groupings in Kilkenny with six more in Carlow to share €72,000 (breakdown below).

Minister of State, and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD, Malcolm Noonan made the announcement today, saying “I am delighted to announce €3m investment in our built heritage which will assist 477 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures right across the country as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage. These awards will provide much-needed economic stimulus in all 31 local authority areas and will give employment to the many small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity. Not only will this €3m funding help sustain specialist heritage businesses while the market recovers, it is also an investment in this Government’s commitment under the Programme for Government to encourage traditional building skills.’