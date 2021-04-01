KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Close to €200,000 allocated to 20 projects across Carlow and Kilkenny under Built Heritage Investment Scheme

€117,600 will be divided among 14 groupings in Kilkenny with six more in Carlow to share €72,000

The Green Party's Malcolm Noonan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
20 projects across Carlow and Kilkenny get financial boost under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme. 

They’re among 477 across the country to benefit from the kitty which totals €3,000,000.

Minister of State, and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD, Malcolm Noonan made the announcement today, saying “I am delighted to announce €3m investment in our built heritage which will assist 477 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures right across the country as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage. These awards will provide much-needed economic stimulus in all 31 local authority areas and will give employment to the many small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity. Not only will this €3m funding help sustain specialist heritage businesses while the market recovers, it is also an investment in this Government’s commitment under the Programme for Government to encourage traditional building skills.’

