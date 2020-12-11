KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Close to €300,000 awarded to Carlow & Kilkenny groups under the Covid19 Stability Fund
14 organisations across both counties will benefit
Seven groups in Carlow & seven more in Kilkenny are among those to get additional monies under the Covid19 Stability Fund.
It’s in addition to funds already given under a kitty established last May to provide immediate, short term cash flow to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.
Here’s the breakdown of the latest tranche: