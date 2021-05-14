Close to €600,000 allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny for rural roads and laneway upgrade works

Close to €600,000’s been allocated locally for rural roads and laneway upgrade works.

It’s from a €10.5million nationwide kitty announced under the Local Improvement Scheme to improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

The focus of the scheme is to support the continued improvement of rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities but which represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

Carlow County Council’s share of the fund is €270,000 with Kilkenny’s slice of the pie worth €308,905.