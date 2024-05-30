Security at a County Carlow supermarket foiled the attempted theft of close to €700 worth of toothbrushes.

It happened last Wednesday (22nd May) evening at the Tesco in Tullow.

Garda Brian Wilkinson has told KCLR News; “Gardaí in Tullow are investigating an incident whereby a male entered the Tesco store and picked up a number of Oral B Electric Toothbrushes to the value of €695, this occured last Wednesday in the evening time at 5pm, a single man attempted to exit the store with the items but was stopped by a security guard and the items were recovered”.

He adds “However the male then left the area on foot, as I said this happened at 5pm in the evening so you’d think it would be busy there that time of evening, people coming from work, 5pm in the evening maybe picking up items in the store there, it would be a busy location so anyone with information, who may have witnessed it, may have known the person invovled or be able to give us any information to identify them please do get in touch with Tullow Gardaí”.