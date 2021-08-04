Close to half a million euro allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny streetscapes and shopfronts

Close to half a million euro’s been allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts in rural towns and villages.

It’s part of a €7million Streetscape Enhancement Initiative fund announced this morning by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and sees counties granted funds under three bands which are based on the number of towns and villages in each.

Kilkenny’s to get €260,000 while €220,000 is coming to Carlow.

The monies can be spent on a range of projects, including strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours, commissioning of murals in towns and villages, upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts, provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes, illumination and lighting of architectural features, installation of canopies and street furniture and the decluttering of streetscapes with the removal of unnecessary signs / wires.

Announcing the new initiative today, Minister Humphreys said “This new initiative is about Local Authorities thinking strategically and working in collaboration with local businesses and property owners to add colour and vibrancy to our rural towns and villages.

“Outdoor Dining is here to stay and I believe that will only be a positive for towns and villages across the country. Through this fund, we want to make sure that people are looking out at vibrant, colourful and welcoming streets in our rural towns.

“The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will directly support property owners to undertake work such as shop-front improvement, the painting of buildings in vibrant colours, upgrades to signage and lighting, the development of green areas and the installation of canopies and street furniture.”

The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by Local Authorities who will be requested to nominate at least two towns per county. Participating towns and villages will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

