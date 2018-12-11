Closure of Carlow motor dealership described as ‘a very sad day’

The closure of a local motor dealership has been made official.

Flynns Garage in Carlow shut the doors last week but yesterday a statement confirmed a liquidation process is begininng.

Councillor John Pender described it as a sad day but says its not all bad news for the company which has been hugely supportive of the community.

He says he is glad to hear that Flynns in Tullow will continue on its business in the town.