Closure order served on popular Kilkenny takeaway

A closure order has been served on a popular Kilkenny City takeaway.

The Food Safety Authority has issued a notice saying Joe’s Takeaway on Dean Street in Kilkenny has been issued with a closure order by the HSE.

No reason has been given yet for the closure but it’s one of four places that were shut down since the start of this month – a Lidl store in Drogheda being among the others.

However, the other three have since had the order lifted.

No date has been given by the FSAI yet for the reopening of Joe’s.