CMO says people should take all steps to protect themselves

The Chief Medical Officer says people should take all steps to protect themselves until they get their booster vaccine.

Tony Holohan says it’s important everyone reduces their contacts and avoids crowded places as much as possible.

It comes after 11,182 new Covid cases were detected yesterday.

Meanwhile, as of 8pm last night, there were 9 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny where two of those are in Intensive Care.

Elsewhere, at University Hospital Waterford there were 16 confirmed cases with two of those in ICU.