CMO warns people aren’t reducing their social contacts despite plea from NPHET

The CMO says he’s not seeing ‘encouraging signs’ about people reducing their social contacts – despite NPHET’s plea last week.

Cases of Covid-19 have increased three-fold among 19 to 24 year olds in the past two weeks.

A total of 2,975 new infections were reported today, with 74 Covid deaths in the past week.

People in the neighbouring county of Tipperary are among those who’ve been singled out after a surge in infections.

The Department of Public Health Mid West has issued the warning to people in Limerick, Clare and North Tipp as infection rates for the region doubled in the last month or so.

Chief medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says we haven’t reduced their social contacts enough so far and he’s calling for a greater effort.

But he has repeated that he’s is not expecting a return of Covid restrictions and another lockdown isn’t being considered.