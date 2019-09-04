Co Kilkenny Nursing Home Found to be Non-Compliant in Some Areas

Tinnypark Nursing Home in Kilkenny has been found to be non-compliant in a number of areas such as staffing, training, governance and infection controls.

It follows the latest inspection reports released by the health watchdog, HIQA.

Inspectors found that staffing levels and the skill mix at Tinneypark Nursing Home was not appropriate for the size of the centre during inspections in May.

They were also not assured that staff supervision was adequate given that staffing levels were reduced and staff turnover was high.

Inspectors also noted that there was a management structure in place at the centre but lines of authority and accountability were not clear.

Although the centre was visibly clean and hand sanitising dispensers were available throughout the centre, Inspectors found that practices in place were not in line with the National Standards for Infection prevention and control.

HIQA also released a number of other inspection reports with St Lazarian’s House in Carlow and St Joseph’s Supported Care Home in Kilkenny also found to be compliant.