The death of Carlow man John Coakley is not being treated as suspicious, it’s been confirmed by local Gardai.

The 40-year-old went missing from Carlow town in the early hours of the 16th of April.

His body was recovered from the River Barrow in Leighlinbridge last Monday afternoon and was formally identified last Friday.

A post mortem examination has now been completed and the results have indicated that he died from drowning.

Gardai have confirmed that no foul play is suspected.