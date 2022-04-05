Cocaine worth almost half a million euro seized in Tullow Co Carlow following stabbing arrest

Gardaí who arrested a man in connection with an alleged assault in Tullow have seized cocaine worth nearly half a million euro.

They were called to an incident at a house in Tullow in the early hours of Monday morning following reports of a serious assault.

A 33 year old man was discovered there with apparent stab wounds and was taken to St Luke’s hospital for his injuries.



In a follow up operation, a house in the Tullow area was searched by Gardaí and a 26 year old man was arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

A large quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered inside the house.



The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.



The drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are continuing.