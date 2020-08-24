Commission President seeks further clarification from Phil Hogan over Golfgate

The European Commission has asked Phil Hogan to further explain his actions around the controversial Galway golf dinner.

The Trade Commissioner submitted a detailed report to the President last night as requested.

Ursula von der Leyen has read the report and asked for further clarifications.

It comes as Kilkenny man Hogan faces further calls to resign, including from a Government Minister.

Carlow Councillor Ken Murnane says there must be sanctions for breaching the covid regulations.

But KCLR Live listener Raymond Lannon told us that he should stay on as Trade Commissioner for the Brexit negotiations.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Commissioner Hogan has his confidence but he is calling for a comprehensive statement while a Fianna Fail Senior Minister Daragh O’Brien seems to have gone on a solo run calling for Mr Hogan’s resignation

Housing Minister O’Brien says the Trade Commissioner’s the only one refusing to take responsibility for attending the event in Clifden.

Meanwhile, Dara Calleary has resigned as the deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.

The Mayo TD already stepped down as Agriculture Minister last week after speaking at the dinner.