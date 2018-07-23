KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Commissioner Phil Hogan talking Brexit at separate events in Donegal & Kildare today
Commissioner Phil Hogan is talking Brexit at 2 separate events at home in Ireland today.
The Kilkenny politician was in Glenties earlier at the MacGill Summer School for the first time in 5 years.
While later he will address a Bank of Ireland Agri-Sector Event in Newbridge.
He is one of the key speakers for ‘The Future of Farming in Carlow & Kildare’ discussion which is on this evening at the Keadeen Hotel at 6.45pm.